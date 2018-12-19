Mount Joy man accused of raping victim over five-month period of time

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Mount Joy man faces sexual assault charges, including rape, according to court documents.

Michael Derr, 37, is accused of raping the victim between July and December. The victim told Derr multiple times that she did not want to have sex with him and asked him to stop, the criminal complaint says.

The victim reported the alleged sexual assaults to police on December 12. Police spoke with Derr that same day. The criminal complaint alleges that he admitted to having non-consensual intercourse more than thirty times with the victim.

Other charges filed against Derr include sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and unlawful contact with a minor, court documents show.