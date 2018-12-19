× National Early Signing Day: Meet the newest Nittany Lions

UNIVERSITY PARK — Today is National Early Signing Day, when recruits can get a jump on making their college commitments official. Penn State is expecting to add several impact players to its roster.

We’ll update this page as Penn State’s latest recruiting class joins the fold.

Staying home in Happy Valley. 💯 Our first signee of the #WeAre19 class is @_keatonellis!#PSUSigningDay pic.twitter.com/yg3MzPKYUV — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 19, 2018

Keaton Ellis, cornerback, State College (State College Area HS): A four-star recruit, Ellis was the first member of the Nittany Lions’ 2019 recruiting class to verbally commit, and now he becomes the first member of the class to sign his National Letter of Intent. Ellis could potentially vie for playing time as a freshman, according to BlackShoeDiaries.com.

Devyn Ford, running back, Stafford, VA (North Stafford HS): A recruiting coup for Penn State, since this four-star recruit was thought to be headed to Virginia Tech or the SEC.

Joey Porter Jr., cornerback, Wexford, PA (North Allegheny HS): The son of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, this four-star recruit was recruited as a cornerback, but could wind up playing a number of positions in Happy Valley — possibly even at linebacker, like his dad.

Hakeem Beamon, defensive tackle, Chesterfield, VA (Manchester HS): This four-star recruit chose Penn State over offers from North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, and Cincinnati.

Saleem Wormley, guard, Smyrna, DE (Smyrna HS): The 6-4, 300-pound four-star recruit joins the Nittany Lions after spurning offers from Notre Dame, Boston College, Duke, and Florida State.

Michael Johnson Jr., quarterback, Eugene, OR (Sheldon HS): A dual-threat, athletic signal caller, Johnson chose Penn State over offers from Florida State, Miami, North Carolina State, and Alabama. BlackShoeDiaries.com envisions him as a potential fit at the “Lion” position occupied by Tommy Stevens.

Celebrations continue in Lasch as we welcome in CB Marquis Wilson! 🔵⚪#WeAre19#PSUSigningDay pic.twitter.com/O4gd7gxUdC — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 19, 2018

Marquis Wilson, cornerback, Windsor, CT (Windsor HS): At 6-0, 175, this four-star recruit might need to get a little bigger to make an immediate impact, according to BlackShoeDiaries. But he’s highly regarded nationally, and received offers from Alabama, Boston College, Buffalo, and Connecticut.

Adisa Isaac, defensive end, Brooklyn, NY (Canarsie HS): A top-100 national recruit that is a natural fit at weakside defensive end, Isaac chose Penn State over Miami, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Arizona State. At 6-5, 220, he might need to add a bit of mass.

Caeden Wallace, guard, Princeton, NJ (Hun School): This 6-5, 295-pound four-star recruit picked Penn State over Oklahoma, Auburn, California, and Clemson. He’s not expected to make an immediate impact, but has big-time potential.

Brandon Smith, linebacker, Mineral, VA (Louisa County HS): A five-star recruit and arguably the biggest name to join the Nittany Lions in this class, Smith is expected to make an immediate impact and should be on the field next season. He could potentially play any of the three linebacker positions, but was recruited at inside linebacker. He chose Penn State over Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Clemson.

Tyler Rudolph, safety, Waterbury, CT (St. Thomas More HS): A 6-1, 205-pound four-star recruit, Rudolph picked Penn State over Boston College, Connecticut, Buffalo, and Clemson.

Lance Dixon, linebacker, West Bloomfield, MI (West Bloomfield HS): A 6-2, 201-pound four-star recruit, Dixon is expected to man one of the outside linebacker spots in Happy Valley. He picked Penn State over offers from Wisconsin, Michigan, Akron, Ball State, and Boston College.

Anthony Whigan, offensive tackle, Great Mills, MD (Lackawanna Community College): A 6-5, 290-pound four-star recruit, Whigan is one of two expected signings from Lackawanna Community College. He could be a factor on the line immediately, according to BlackShoeDiaries. Whigan picked Penn State over Louisville, South Carolina, Arkansas, and Cincinnati.