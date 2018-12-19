× New Oxford man facing charges after attempting to assault police

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A New Oxford man is facing charges after attempting to assault a police officer.

Tyler Topper is facing resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a police officer charges for the incident.

On December 18 around 11:00 a.m., police set out to serve a warrant on Topper of the 100 block of West High Street in New Oxford Borough.

Topper had outstanding arrest warrants for a domestic violence incident that occurred on December 16.

Police had been contacted by the victim in the case, and she stated that when she was returning home, she suspected that Topper had returned.

Around 11:05 a.m., police arrived at the residence to serve the warrant.

According to Eastern Adams Regional Police, one of the officers noticed a man’s slipper on the top step at the back door.

When the officers began a cursory check through the dwelling, police walked over to a basement door and attempted to open it.

However, the door only partially opened due to an obstruction behind the door.

As one of the officers squeezed through the opening, they found Topper hiding on the top step behind the door.

He was armed with a pair of scissors in his right hand, and lunged toward one of the officer’s with the scissors.

Police were able to pin Topper against a wall and wrestle the scissors away from him.

He will now face charges.