Now available: Online tool that allows people to report suspicious prescription drug activity

HARRISBURG -- A new online tool for reporting suspicious activity surrounding the prescribing or dispensing of prescription drugs, including opioids, is now available, Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday.

The tool's database, also known as the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP), collects information on all filled prescriptions for controlled substances in Pennsylvania.

It helps healthcare providers safely prescribe controlled substances, helps patients get the treatment they need, prevents prescription drug abuse and protects the health and safety of communities across the state.

"The illegal diversion of prescription pain pills from doctors’ offices and pharmacies is contributing to the opioid epidemic across the Commonwealth, but diversion activity is hard to identify and even harder to investigate," said Attorney General Shapiro. "This new reporting tool, which is available online to everyone, allows people to anonymously give our office detailed information about suspected diversion so we are better able to arrest and prosecute the criminals who are poisoning our communities for their own profit."

The tool can be found on the Attorney General's website, the Department of Health's website and within the state's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program site for registered users.