One horse found dead, another emaciated on Adams County property; police investigating

GETTYSBURG — State Police in Gettysburg are investigating an animal cruelty case that was reported Tuesday in Tyrone Township, Adams County.

Police say they were alerted Tuesday to a Facebook post containing information about a possibly deceased horse located on a property on the 1000 block of East Berlin Road.

Investigators went to the property and discovered one dead horse, along with another that appeared to be emaciated. Both horses were seized, police say.

A necropsy on the dead horse is pending, according to police, who are investigating along with officials from the Adams County Humane Society.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.