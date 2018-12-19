× Phillies sign IF Phil Gosselin to minor league deal

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have added a depth piece to the organization’s infield picture.

The team has agreed to a minor league deal with IF Phil Gosselin.

Gosselin, 30, played in 20 games with the Cincinatti Reds in 2018 and hit a lowly .125.

A career .260 hitter across parts of six seasons, Gosselin has bounced around as a depth player for multiple organizations.

His next stop appears to be Philadelphia, although, he figures to see time at Triple-A Lehigh Valley as well.