Click here to sign up for our FOX43 Blood Drive on January 17

Phillies sign IF Phil Gosselin to minor league deal

Posted 6:52 AM, December 19, 2018, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 11: Cincinnati Reds third baseman Phil Gosselin (46) ready for action during the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies on April 11, 2018 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia PA. (Photo by Gavin Baker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have added a depth piece to the organization’s infield picture.

The team has agreed to a minor league deal with IF Phil Gosselin.

Gosselin, 30, played in 20 games with the Cincinatti Reds in 2018 and hit a lowly .125.

A career .260 hitter across parts of six seasons, Gosselin has bounced around as a depth player for multiple organizations.

His next stop appears to be Philadelphia, although, he figures to see time at Triple-A Lehigh Valley as well.

Related stories