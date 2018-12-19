× Police investigating stabbing in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information into a stabbing that left one person in the hospital.

On December 19 around 3:30 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of Heintzelman Avenue in Hamilton Township for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found that the victim, who left the scene before police arrival, had been stabbed at least two times.

The victim was taken to Chambersburgh Hospital, evaluated, and then taken to York Hospital for further evaluation due to the extent of his injuries.

State Police at Chambersburg are asking anyone with information related to the incident to call 717-264-5161.