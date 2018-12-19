× Police: No charges filed in crash that killed 30-year-old bicyclist in Derry Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY — No charges will be filed against the motorist who struck and killed a bicyclist on June 18 in Dauphin County, according to Derry Township Police.

The bicyclist, identified as 30-year-old Taylor Childs, was hit by a sedan just before 11:30 p.m. as they were traveling westbound on East Hersheypark Drive. Childs, of Harrisburg, died at the scene.

Witness testimony from other drivers who saw Childs prior to the crash indicated that she was wearing dark clothing and did not have any lighting on her bicycle, police say.

From evidence and statements, police believe Childs had just moved from the left to right lane and into the path of the driver’s vehicle.

Police add that neither Childs or the motorist were under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash and there’s no indication either individual was riding or driving distracted. Authorities note that there was no evidence presented to show that the motorist was driving his car at an excessive speed.

“The totality of the evidence collected suggests that (the driver) did not even see Childs until impact,” police state.