Police: Suspect used fake credit card to buy 2 French bulldog puppies worth over $8,000

LANCASTER COUNTY — State Police are investigating a fraud case that occurred Dec. 6 in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County.

According to police, an unknown suspect used a fraudulent credit card to purchase two French Bulldog puppies, valued at $8,752, from Lapp’s Fall Decorations on the 600 block of Gault Road.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Lancaster.