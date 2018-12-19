× Recall: 450 adult tricycles recalled due to crash, injury hazards

A recall has been issued for an adult tricycle due to crash and injury hazards.

About 450 TerraTrike Rambler E.V.O adult tricycles have been recalled due to the torque sensor in the wheel unexpectedly activating and causing the trike to power forward, posing crash and injury hazards.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled trikes and return them to the place of purchase for a free speed sensor installation and a software upgrade.

The serial numbers in the recall are listed on the firm’s website here.

The bikes were sold at authorized TerraTrike dealers, independent bicycle dealers and recumbent bicycle specialty stores nationwide and online at TerraTrike’s website from August 2017 through October 1, 2018 for about $3,500.

SOURCE: CPSC