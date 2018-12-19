Click here to sign up for our FOX43 Blood Drive on January 17

Redskins’ safety Montae Nicholson arrested on assault and battery charge

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 21: Montae Nicholson #35 of the Washington Redskins reacts after a missed field goal by the Dallas Cowboys as time expired in the game at FedExField on October 21, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. The Redskins won 20-17. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– Another Redskins’ player is facing his share of legal issues.

S Montae Nicholson was arrested Tuesday morning on an assault and battery charge. He is also facing a public drunkenness charge.

According to reports, Nicholson and a female assaulted a man and a woman after allegedly honking their car horns at the victim.

Nicholson, 23, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Michigan State.

He had started 13 games over the past two seasons for the team.

It is unclear if he will play again for the team this season.

