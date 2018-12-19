× Redskins’ safety Montae Nicholson arrested on assault and battery charge

WASHINGTON– Another Redskins’ player is facing his share of legal issues.

S Montae Nicholson was arrested Tuesday morning on an assault and battery charge. He is also facing a public drunkenness charge.

According to reports, Nicholson and a female assaulted a man and a woman after allegedly honking their car horns at the victim.

Nicholson, 23, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Michigan State.

He had started 13 games over the past two seasons for the team.

It is unclear if he will play again for the team this season.