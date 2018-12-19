Spring Gate at the PA Farm Show 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG,Pa--- Spring Gate will be attending the 103rd PA Farm Show in 2019. The barn and grounds are located on sixty acres that go back to an 18th Century European settlement. Agriculture has been in the fabric of Spring Gate's property for centuries so we are excited to be included in the largest indoor agricultural exposition in the country. Spring Gate will be there in two different capacities this year, to represent our cider and to represent our wine.

On January 11th and 12th Spring Gate will be at the Pennsylvania Wine Association’s area in the Main Hall. Spring Gate will be there on Friday and Saturday from 8:30am-9pm so there is plenty of time to watch the rodeo then have a wine sampling. Spring Gate recommend bringing over some fried cheese cubes to pair with our wine list. You will be able to make bottle purchases after your tasting as well.

Spring Gate suggest coming on January 11th or 12th so we can have a cider sampling and wine sampling in the same day! If available in bottle, we will have the cider for sale at our wine booth those days.