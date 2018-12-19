State Police take over animal cruelty case in Adams County after a horse is found dead

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty in Adams County after officials say a dead horse was reported on the property of a home in the 1000 block of East Berlin Road in Tyrone Township.

“We see a lot of neglect cases, it’s very unfortunate and we do what we can to help out,” said Trooper Megan Frazer, Gettysburg State Police.

A second horse that was also on the property was found in bad health.

The caretaker of the two horses, whose name has not yet been released is now under investigation.

“It is difficult because we aren’t as trained as a humane officer would be, but we make sure that we handle them all appropriately,” said Frazer.

State Police say, without a SPCA humane officer in Adams County for the last year, cases like these are one of many they now handle each week.

People who call the Adams County SPCA number to report a a humane complaint or concern, are directed to call law enforcement.

“You can call but there’s nothing you can do,” Katrina McClelland, neighbor.

Katrina McClelland, owns ‘Kabar Tack and Feed’ in Adams County, a horse shop across the street from the home where the two horses were found.

She says some of her customers had made calls to the SPCA in Adams County for the last few weeks with no luck.

“I know other people had called,” added McClelland. “The horses weren’t in the best condition,” she added.

State Police say the second horse that was found on the property has since been taken to a shelter for proper care.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause of death has yet to be determined.

FOX43 did reach out to the Adams SPCA for comment on when they plan to get a humane officer for the county, however they declined to speak on camera.