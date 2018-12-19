Steelers lead area teams with six 2019 Pro Bowl selections

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 9, 2018: Running back James Conner #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball in the third quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns on September 9, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Connor scored on the play. The game ended in a tie 21-21. (Photo by: 2018 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 9, 2018: Running back James Conner #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball in the third quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns on September 9, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Connor scored on the play. The game ended in a tie 21-21. (Photo by: 2018 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)
The results for the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl voting were released Tuesday night.
Here are the players headed to play in the league’s All-Star game:
BALTIMORE RAVENS
- S Eric Weddle (6)
- LB C.J. Mosley (4)
- G Marshal Yanda (7)
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
- C Maurkice Pouncey (7)
- WR Antonio Brown (7)
- RB James Conner (1)
- G David DeCastro (4)
- T Alejandro Villanueva (2)
- DE Cameron Heyward (2)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
- TE Zach Ertz (2)
- DT Fletcher Cox (4)
- G Brandon Brooks (2)
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
- T Trent Williams (7)
- LB Ryan Kerrigan (4)