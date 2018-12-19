Click here to sign up for our FOX43 Blood Drive on January 17

Steelers lead area teams with six 2019 Pro Bowl selections

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 9, 2018: Running back James Conner #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball in the third quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns on September 9, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Connor scored on the play. The game ended in a tie 21-21. (Photo by: 2018 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

The results for the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl voting were released Tuesday night.

Here are the players headed to play in the league’s All-Star game:

BALTIMORE RAVENS

  • S Eric Weddle (6)
  • LB C.J. Mosley (4)
  • G Marshal Yanda (7)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

  • C Maurkice Pouncey (7)
  • WR Antonio Brown (7)
  • RB James Conner (1)
  • G David DeCastro (4)
  • T Alejandro Villanueva (2)
  • DE Cameron Heyward (2)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

  • TE Zach Ertz (2)
  • DT Fletcher Cox (4)
  • G Brandon Brooks (2)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

  • T Trent Williams (7)
  • LB Ryan Kerrigan (4)
