The Children’s Place recalls infant snowsuits due to choking hazard
The Children’s Place is recalling infant snowsuits due to a choking hazard.
The metal snaps on the snowsuit can reportedly detach, posing a choking hazard to children.
Nearly 15,000 of these girls’ snowsuits were sold in infant sizes 0-18 months.
Consumers are urged to immediately take the recalled snowsuits away from children, stop using them and return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund. Online customers will receive return instructions by email from The Children’s Place on obtaining a full refund.
You are able to call The Children’s Place toll-free at 877-752-2387 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and between 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturdays, or online here.
These are the recalled suits:
|Style Number
|Colors/Pattern
|2111187
|White Sophy floral – a white snowsuit with a pattern of flowers of different colors
|2111187
|Jazzberry ladybug – a pink snowsuit with a pattern of red ladybugs
|2111188
|Rosebud heart – a pale pink snowsuit with a heart pattern stitched in to the sleeves
SOURCE: CPSC