× The Children’s Place recalls infant snowsuits due to choking hazard

The Children’s Place is recalling infant snowsuits due to a choking hazard.

The metal snaps on the snowsuit can reportedly detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Nearly 15,000 of these girls’ snowsuits were sold in infant sizes 0-18 months.

Consumers are urged to immediately take the recalled snowsuits away from children, stop using them and return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund. Online customers will receive return instructions by email from The Children’s Place on obtaining a full refund.

You are able to call The Children’s Place toll-free at 877-752-2387 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and between 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturdays, or online here.

These are the recalled suits:

Style Number Colors/Pattern 2111187 White Sophy floral – a white snowsuit with a pattern of flowers of different colors 2111187 Jazzberry ladybug – a pink snowsuit with a pattern of red ladybugs 2111188 Rosebud heart – a pale pink snowsuit with a heart pattern stitched in to the sleeves

SOURCE: CPSC