Wegmans recalls some cauliflower products due to possible e. Coli contamination

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc., has issued a voluntary recall of Fresh Cauliflower Rice, Veggie Cauliflower Rice Blend, and Stir-Fry Mix with Cauliflower sold in its produce department between Dec. 7 and today, due to a possible contamination with E. coli bacteria, the company announced.

E. coli can cause diarrheal illnesses that most healthy adults can recover from within a week, but some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome. HUS is most likely to occur in young children or the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage, and even death.

The recalled products (with use-by dates of 12/11/18 through 12/22/18) are as follows:

Wegmans Cauliflower Rice, 1 lb. pkg. UPC #25313500000

Wegmans Cauliflower Rice, 8 oz. pkg. UPC #25307200000

Wegmans Stir Fry Blend (with cauliflower), 1 lb. pkg. UPC #25335800000

Wegmans Veggie (cauliflower) Rice Blend (sold by the pound), UPC #253162000000

The recalled products were distributed to 98 Wegmans stores in N.Y., N.J., Pa., Md., Va. and Mass.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated by Produce Packaging, Inc. based in Cleveland, OH, which supplies these products to Wegmans and notified Wegmans that the product may have been contaminated.

Wegmans has placed automated phone calls to customers who purchased the product using their Shoppers Club card.

Customers who purchased the recalled products from Wegmans between December 7 and December 18 should return them to the service desk for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Wegmans Consumer Affairs department toll free at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.