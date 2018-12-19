× Woman dies after crash in North Hopewell Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is dead after a Tuesday night crash.

On Tuesday around 10:55 p.m., the coroner responded to Dunkard Valley Road at Swamp Road in North Hopewell Township for a reported crash with entrapment.

Upon arrival, it was found that a female driver of a pickup truck reportedly lost control and hit a tree.

She died at the scene, according to the York County Coroner.

The victim will be identified pending notification of kin.