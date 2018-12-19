× York man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

YORK — York City Police have charged a 28-year-old York man with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and other related offenses regarding the alleged sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl last year.

Terrence James Anderson, of the 1000 block of West Poplar Street, was charged after the girl came forward with allegations of sexual assault, which she made to a school counselor in January, police say. The alleged sexual assaults took place while the girl was living on West College Avenue in York, the victim said.

According to police, the victim said Anderson began talking to the girl about sex, because “women don’t know their bodies as well as men do.” He then allegedly offered to teach the girl about masturbation, suggesting that she touch herself.

Anderson allegedly spoke to the girl about sexual behavior again a few days later, touching her vagina with his fingers and performing oral sex on her, the victim told police. The next day, he allegedly bribed the victim with $20 and performed oral sex on her again.

On several occasions, the victim told police, Anderson approached the girl’s bed while she was sleeping and touched her breasts. He also allegedly showed her pornographic videos, police say.

Police say they interviewed several persons over the course of the investigation who corroborated details the victim shared about the alleged sexual assaults.