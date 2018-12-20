× 29-year-old woman dies after crash in Jackson Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A 29-year-old woman is dead after a crash.

On December 20 around 6:30 a.m., police investigated a fatal crash on Packing House Road near Pigeon Hill Road in Jackson Township.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was a 29-year-old woman, who was taken to York Hospital for treatment.

However, the York County Coroner reported the woman deceased at the hospital.

The initial investigation revealed that the woman’s 2004 Pontiac Vibe was traveling east on Packing House Road when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck large rocks.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.292.3647 or through their tip line at 717.467.TELL(8355) / tips@nycrpd.org.