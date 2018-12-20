3 Central PA ski resorts will open their slopes on Sunday
Three Central Pennsylvania ski resorts announced they’ll be open for business starting this weekend.
The slopes at Roundtop Mountain Resort in Lewisberry will open at 8 a.m. on Sunday, the resort said on its Facebook page. Snow tubing courses will open at 9 a.m., the resort said.
Whitetail Resort, in Mercersburg, will also be open Sunday, it announced on Facebook.
“The lifts will start turning at 8:30 am for skiing and boarding with Season Passholder First Tracks at 8:00 am. Adventure Snowtubing will also be opening for the season with the hours of 9:00 am to 10:00 pm. For those who would like to pick up their Season Passes and Advantage Cards early…Guest Services and Whitetail Mountain Sports will be open this Saturday (Dec. 22nd) from 8:00am to 5:00pm. Details on trail openings and conditions will be posted by Saturday afternoon on our Mountain Condition page. Come join us and celebrate the start of the 2018-19 season!https://bddy.me/2PQT863″
Liberty Mountain Resort in Fairfield will also be open at 8 a.m. Sunday, according to its post on Facebook, but for skiing only. There will be no snow tubing available at Liberty Mountain at this time, the resort said.