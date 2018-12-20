Click here to sign up for our FOX43 Blood Drive on January 17

3 Central PA ski resorts will open their slopes on Sunday

Posted 2:23 PM, December 20, 2018, by

Three Central Pennsylvania ski resorts announced they’ll be open for business starting this weekend.

The slopes at Roundtop Mountain Resort in Lewisberry will open at 8 a.m. on Sunday, the resort said on its Facebook page. Snow tubing courses will open at 9 a.m., the resort said.

Whitetail Resort, in Mercersburg, will also be open Sunday, it announced on Facebook.

“The lifts will start turning at 8:30 am for skiing and boarding with Season Passholder First Tracks at 8:00 am. Adventure Snowtubing will also be opening for the season with the hours of 9:00 am to 10:00 pm. For those who would like to pick up their Season Passes and Advantage Cards early…Guest Services and Whitetail Mountain Sports will be open this Saturday (Dec. 22nd) from 8:00am to 5:00pm. Details on trail openings and conditions will be posted by Saturday afternoon on our Mountain Condition page. Come join us and celebrate the start of the 2018-19 season!https://bddy.me/2PQT863″

Liberty Mountain Resort in Fairfield will also be open at 8 a.m. Sunday, according to its post on Facebook, but for skiing only. There will be no snow tubing available at Liberty Mountain at this time, the resort said.