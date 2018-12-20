603 million people expected to travel on PA Turnpike this holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- Today starts the holiday travel period that will continue until New Years Day. During that time, the PA Turnpike Commission expects 6.3 million people to travel by car on the PA Turnpike.

The PA Turnpike Commission expects 675,00 cars to travel on both Thursday and Friday of this week. These will be the busiest days on the road during the 13-day holiday travel period.

The lightest days are expected to be December 29th, Christmas Day and December 30th.

The commission says they will increase their turnpike police presence during this time. Officers will focus on moving violations, aggressive and distracted driving.

You should not be held up by any construction projects during your travel time on the PA Turnpike. All lanes will be open starting 5AM Friday December 21st until 11PM January 1st.

Take safety precautions before hitting the road. You can download a travel safety app including the PA Turnpike app TRIPtalk, the turnpike travel conditions map, or WAZE.

There will also be safety and travel messages on the over 100 digital message board along the PA Turnpike.

If you are involved in an accident, immediately move your car to the shoulder and stay inside of your vehicle.

To report an incident call 9-11 and contact the PA Turnpike Commission by dialing *11.