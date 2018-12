LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa– Ten are displaced after a fire rips through an apartment building on Thursday.

Crews were dispatched around 3 p.m. on Thursday after multiple calls from drivers on I-83 seeing smoke coming from an apartment building.

Additional calls helped pinpoint the location to the Stonebridge Apartments in the 4100 block of King George Drive according to fire officials.

Four apartments were damaged and six adults and four children are displaced.