× Couple faces drug possession charges after bust at Fairview Township motel

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, York County — A Middletown man and a Harrisburg woman are facing drug possession and other charges after a raid by the State Police Drug Enforcement Division at a Fairview Township motel Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint filed by State Police.

Eric Michael Geesaman, 27, and Cortlyn Virginia Johnson, 33, are both charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, conspiracy, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled counterfeit substance, and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

They were arrested Wednesday after Drug Enforcement Division members executed a search warrant at the Scottish Inn in New Cumberland, Fairview Township. The suspects were seen loading their personal effects into a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado, registered to Johnson, when law enforcement agents arrived. Geesaman was seen concealing an unknown item in a black toolbox on the truck, police say.

Police followed the truck to a nearby gas station, where the suspects were detained.

A search of the suspects’ room at the Scottish Inn revealed individual bags of methamphetamine packaged for sale, along with a cell phone, a keycard, a digital scale, and packaging material.

After obtaining a search warrant for the suspects’ vehicle, police say they found several bags containing more than 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine, US currency, marijuana packaged for sale, drug paraphernalia, and a digital scale.

Both suspects were taken into custody, police say.