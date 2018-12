× Crews battling a two-alarm fire at industrial building in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County

EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at an industrial building in East Donegal Township.

Crews are responding to a fire call at an Armstrong World Industries building in the area of River Road and Engles Tollgate Road, according to dispatch.

The fire was first reported at 4 p.m., according to emergency dispatch.