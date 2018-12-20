× Ephrata Police release details on fatal pedestrian accident that occurred Dec. 10

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — Ephrata Police have released the initial findings of the investigation into a deadly accident involving a pedestrian that occurred Dec. 10 on the 100 block of East Main Street.

According to police, the victim is identified as Mary M. Cooper, 62, of Denver. She was struck by a minivan driven by James D. Abshire, 91, of Akron, while attempting to cross the street.

Cooper was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where she died from injuries sustained in the incident on Dec. 15.

Police say the preliminary investigation determined Cooper was not in a marked crosswalk when she was struck.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Matthews with the Ephrata Police Department at (717) 738-9200 ext. 254.