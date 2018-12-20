Family First with FOX43: Overcoming early motherhood struggles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first few weeks of parenthood can be one of the most joyous times in a new parent's life. It can also be the most stressful, particularly for new mothers. Family First with FOX43 explores how new moms can best overcome those early emotional and physical struggles. Wellspan Health, which FOX43 used for this particular Family First, offers a number of support groups for new mothers.

Mommy Talk

Toddler Time

Breastfeeding support

Adjusting to motherhood

Information on each group is available here: