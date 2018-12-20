Fireworks for the New Year with Keystone Fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP,Pa--- You know fireworks are not just for the 4th of July. That's right everyone is getting ready to bring the new year in with a BANG! This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked the Brian Shaub with Keystone Fireworks in East Lampeter Township about some of the fireworks you can use for your New Year's celebration. Plus cool ways to use fireworks for a gender reveal or wedding too.

For more information about Keystone Firework and locations, checkout out the Keystone site at: https://keystonefireworks.com . Keystone has extended hours of the holiday.

