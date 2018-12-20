Gov. Wolf commutes life sentence of Tina Brosius

HARRISBURG — Governor Wolf has commuted the life sentence sentence of Tina Brosius, who was convicted in the 1994 murder of her newborn daughter.

Brosius, who was 18 at the time, gave birth to the baby in a portable toilet at Brightbill Park in Lower Paxton Township and left her there.

This decision comes after the Board of Pardons unanimously recommended the commutation of her life sentence last fall, of which she served 24 years.

Brosius will be released to a Community Corrections Center, where by law, she must spend one year. After that, she will be on parole for the rest of her life.