Here's the recipe for Alan Wieman's 'Dining With Doocy' prize-winning Hummingbird Cake

From Alan’s contest entry: One of my best memories growing up is baking with my grandmother. My favorite thing to help her bake was Hummingbird Cake. Now, my 14-year-old son enjoys baking this cake, so I feel like my grandmother’s legacy is living on through him.

Hummingbird Cake

Ingredients:

3 cups plain flour

1tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

1 ½ cups vegetable oil

1 (8 oz) can crushed pineapple

1 cup mashed bananas

2 cups sugar

1 tsp baking soda

3 eggs, beaten

1 ½ tsp vanilla

1 cup chopped pecans

Combine dry ingredients in large bowl. Add eggs and vegetable oil, and stir by hand. Stir in vanilla, pineapple, walnuts, and bananas. Pour in 3 well-greased and floured cake pans (or one 9” x 13” pan). Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes (40 to 50 minutes in 9” x 13” pan). Cool in pans 10 minutes. Remove and cool completely (can leave in rectangular pan). Frost with cream cheese frosting. Sprinkle with nuts on top of frosting.

FROSTING INGREDIENTS:

8 oz softened cream cheese

½ stick butter

1 lb. powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla

Beat cream cheese with butter until smooth. Add powdered sugar and mix well. Add vanilla and beat until smooth. Spread between layers, over top, and on sides of cake.