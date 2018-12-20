× Lancaster County man accused of shooting juvenile during robbery attempt

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police have accused an 18-year-old Lancaster County man of shooting a juvenile victim during a robbery Saturday afternoon in Leola.

Geovanni Lopez, of Leola, is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, firearms not to be carried without a license, and simple assault in the incident, which occurred around 4:30 p.m. in a parking lot outside a pizza restaurant on the 200 block of West Main Street in Leola.

According to East Lampeter Township Police, the victim and Lopez agreed to meet at the parking lot after communicating on social media. When the victim arrived, police say, Lopez allegedly approached the vehicle the victim was in from the passenger side, pointing a gun at the victim and another juvenile, who was driving.

Lopez allegedly demanded the victims’ wallets and cell phones, along with a wrist watch. He then shot the juvenile victim and fled, police say.

After investigating the incident, police identified Lopez as a suspect and took him into custody outside a residence on the 2400 block of New Holland Pike on Dec. 19.

He was arraigned on the charges and committed to Lancaster County Prison.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The investigation is ongoing, police say. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Chris Jones at (717) 291-4676 ext. 3127.