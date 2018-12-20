× Lancaster County man charged with prowling, public drunkenness in early morning incident

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police have charged a 19-year-old Conestoga man with underage drinking, public drunkenness, prowling, and loitering after an incident early Sunday morning in Lancaster Township.

According to police, Hunter Ronald Hartman was seen wandering around the back yards of several residences along Farm Lane. Hartman was heavily under the influence of alcohol and was yelling and moaning, which woke several residents, many of whom called 911, police say.

When questioned by police, Hartman allegedly admitted to being intoxicated and that he was running around residential properties for no legitimate purpose, police say.

A criminal complaint was filed.