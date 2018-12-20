× Luzerne County man arrested after allegedly threatening Lancaster church on Facebook

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 53-year-old Luzerne County man has been charged with terroristic threats after allegedly posting several threatening messages on Facebook targeting an East Hempfield Township church and its priest.

Andrew Ostrowski, 53, remains in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail, according to court records.

He is accused of posting several threats targeting St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and the Rev. Peter Hahn.

The church is located on the 2400 block of Marietta Avenue.

According to police, Ostrowski four threatening messages on a public Facebook page on Nov. 13, most of them profane. One post, made at 3 p.m., said “Christmas mass isn’t happening,” and “I’ll do everything I can to stop it.”

Another post, apparently referring to Hahn, said “I am doing every single thing in my power to be at St. Leo the Great in Roherstown, PA on Christmas eve and/or day, and I will personally walk over and take over the altar, doing whatever is necessary to remove him therefrom.”

The church asked police to provide additional security at mass on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by East Hempfield Township Police.

Hahn reported the threats to police on Nov. 14. Ostrowski was arrested on Nov. 21.