Mechanicsburg man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl in 2011

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 36-year-old Silver Spring Township man is facing charges of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, and releated offenses after police say he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl in 2011.

William P. Moody is also charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and aggravated indecent assault of a child, according to Silver Spring Township Police.

Police began investigating when the victim, now 14, came forward. She told police the alleged sexual assaults happened when she was between the ages of 5 and 6.

The girl told police that in addition to sexually assaulting her, Moody also offered her candy if she removed her clothing and photographed her while she was naked, according to the criminal complaint. The alleged abuse ended when the victim’s mother came home and found the victim naked while in the room with Moody, the victim said.

The victim told police her mother kept her away from Moody after that. The victim’s mother told police she was not aware of anything sexual happening between Moody and the victim.

Police say they interviewed Moody earlier this week, and he allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting the girl, whom he believed to be 6 or 7 years old at the time.