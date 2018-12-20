× PennDOT extends deadline for students to submit ideas for department’s Innovations Challenge

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the deadline for students to submit ideas for the department’s Innovations Challenge is extended to January 25, 2019.

Students in grades 9 – 12 are invited to explore innovative technologies and methods – aside from laws and educational campaigns – to get drivers to slow down in work zones. The Innovations Challenge aims to educate students on challenges the department faces and encourage them to consider PennDOT as a future employer.

The department will choose regional winners who will then compete in Harrisburg at the statewide level in April 2019.

The Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA) is providing $1,500 to divide among the winners of the statewide competition.

For complete Innovations Challenge details, visit www.penndot.gov/innovation.

SOURCE: PennDOT