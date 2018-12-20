PennDOT using popular app technology to help holiday travelers stay informed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Experts with AAA are estimating more people will travel by car this holiday than ever before, creating busy highways.

It's estimated that a whopping 102.1 million people are expected to drive this year.

However, PennDOT says they are using a popular app's technology that is keeping drivers in the know during holiday travel.

“It really does help out and alert you to potential hazards that you may be approaching," said Mike Crochunis, spokesperson at PennDOT.

PennDOT says its 511 PA app is synced with the popular app Waze, a travel app that helps determine where the heaviest traffic is and where accidents are in real-time.

“Any work zones or any incidents that we are aware of, we are in communication with them and they are on our apps, too." said Chrochunis.

The partnership allows app users the option to get to their final destination by using an alternate route when traffic gets heavy.

“I’d much rather be moving even if it’s ten or twenty miles out of the way, if you’re moving versus sitting in traffic, I’d much rather have that, so that app ha been a big part of our travel," said Ian McGeady, traveler.

However, not everyone feels the same way about the travel app.

“When it does re-route you sometimes you only save three minutes and you’re on a very confusing road, that’s been my experience so I would just prefer to stay on that main highway," Devi Abbott, traveler.

For those opposed to the technology, a PennDOT spokesperson says travelers can rely on their digital message signs, which will be updated with the latest traffic patterns including how many miles the back ups are.

“That will allow motorists to make a better decision on traffic on this route from this point to this point," added Chrochunis.

To download the app, visit: 511 PA