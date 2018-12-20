× Rachel McAdams went haute couture with a breast pump

It turns out a breast pump is a great accessory with Versace.

Actress Rachel McAdams has stirred some chatter after she posed during a photo shoot wearing an outfit by the designer, some Bulgari diamonds and said pump.

The shoot, for Girls. Girls. Girls. magazine, happened six months ago, after the “Game Night” star gave birth to a son.

The magazine’s founder, Claire Rothstein, shared the image on Instagram.

“Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with but also this shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding,” Rothstein wrote in the caption. “We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who’s idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more.”

Rothstein wrote that she believes McAdams encapsulates her publication and what it stands for.

“Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world, like breathing and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of,” Rothstein said. “I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great.”

The image went over well on Twitter, with writer Jessica Levy using McAdams’ famous role in “Mean Girls” to joke, “On Wednesday we wear pumping bras.”

McAdams, who also starred in “The Notebook,” kept her pregnancy quiet, and she and her partner, screenwriter Jamie Linden, have not released the baby’s name.

McAdams told The Sunday Times last month that motherhood has been “the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down.”

“(People say) your life is not your own any more,” she told the UK publication. “But I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person. I waited a long time (for motherhood).”