Red Land ends 44-year association with Little League Baseball, will switch to Babe Ruth Baseball

ETTERS — Red Land Little League Baseball announced Thursday that it is ending its association with Little League Baseball after 44 years.

The youth league is switching to the Cal Ripken Division of Babe Ruth Baseball instead, it said in a post on its Facebook page.

As a result, the league will change its name to Red Land Youth Baseball, the statement said.

“The affiliation with Babe Ruth Baseball will allow age 11 and 12 year olds to have a true baseball experience with leads, steals, and pickoff moves on a field that is more appropriately sized,” the league said in its statement, adding that the decision was made “after years of discussion, research, and feedback.”

