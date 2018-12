× State Police seek Franklin County man wanted for corruption of minors, indecent assault

FRANKIN COUNTY — State Police in Chambersburg are searching for a 49-year-old Greencastle man charged with corruption of minors and indecent assault.

William Alexander Diamond was charged on Sept. 4, police say. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Feb. 24 in Montgomery Township, Franklin County.

Anyone with information on Diamond’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at (717) 264-5161.