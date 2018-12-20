× WATCH: The first official trailer for ‘Men in Black: International’

The “Men in Black” franchise has gone international.

And even without the stars of the original, Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, there will be no lack of Hollywood firepower in it.

The first official trailer for the latest chapter in the “MiB” franchise hit the Internet Thursday. The new film, “Men in Black:International” reunites “Thor: Ragnarok” stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, and co-stars Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson as well.

The movie premieres next summer.

Watch the trailer here: