West Manchester Police warn local businesses of possible scam involving fake invoices from West York HS

YORK COUNTY — West Manchester Township Police are warning business owners of a possible scam in which local businesses are receiving invoices from the West York High School 2018-19 Winter Sports Program.

Police say these invoices are not legitimate and are an attempted fraud.

The business listed on the invoices, Sports Media, with an address of 722 Dulaney Valley Road #267 Townson, MD, is not an actual business.

Anyone receiving invoices from the illegitimate business is advised to contact police.