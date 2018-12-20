× York County Coroner rules death of 5-year-old boy who fell down stairs a homicide

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York County Coroner has ruled the death of a 5-year-old boy a homicide after a seven-month long investigation.

5-year-old Peyton Hasselberger allegedly fell down the stairs at his York Township home sometime during the late afternoon on May 15, according to initial reports.

He reportedly became unresponsive after the fall, and EMS transported the child to York Hospital.

Hasselberger was unable to be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at 5:51 p.m.

However, the York County Coroner later ruled his death as suspicious due to multiple injuries.

An autopsy was completed on May 16 at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Now, after a seven-month investigation, the coroner is ruling the manner of death as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.