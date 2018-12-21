× Authorities arrest man accused of setting ex-girlfriend’s mobile home on fire

YORK COUNTY — Authorities have arrested the 46-year-old man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s mobile home on fire.

Douglas Kesecker was taken into custody Friday evening, according to Newberry Township Police. Manheim Township Police, Northern Regional Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Service assisted with Kesecker’s apprehension.

An arrest warrant was issued on December 10 for Kesecker, who fled the Cassel Road residence in a Chevrolet Equinox minutes before witnesses reported smoke, police said. Surveillance video also showed Kesecker allegedly carrying a red fuel canister around the property.

Officers located Kesecker’s vehicle in the 3400 block of York Haven Road shortly after the fire but when they tried to pull him over, he took off.

Kesecker faces a charge of arson and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, court documents show. His bail was denied.