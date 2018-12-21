× Authorities: Man killed during confrontation with State Police came toward trooper with knife

LEBANON COUNTY — The Annville man killed during a confrontation with authorities earlier this week came toward a trooper with a knife prior to being shot, Pennsylvania State Police said Friday.

Police engaged 27-year-old Mitchell Hammer in a foot pursuit around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after he fled as troopers attempted to serve an aggravated assault warrant.

During the pursuit, a trooper chased him through a wooded area and along a creek. Police say Hammer went around a bend in the creek and as a trooper followed, the suspect came toward him with a knife.

In an attempt to gain cover, the trooper slipped and fell to his back which is when he fired his weapon, according to police.

Troopers provided immediate care to Hammer after he was shot. Hammer was carried uphill through the woods, police say, to a State Police helicopter. He was taken to Hershey Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.