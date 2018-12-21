CENTER STAGE: The ultimate Christmas classic with Totem Pole Playhouse at Majestic in Gettysburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GETTYSBURG, Pa. - Arguably the preeminent Christmas icon, Charles Dicken's classic tale, "A Christmas Carol" enters its final weekend of performances at Majestic Theatre in Gettysburg, in partnership with Totem Pole Playhouse.

"It’s a big show. It pulls out all the bells and whistles," Paris Peet, portraying Ebenezer Scrooge, said.

But it's also a production unafraid of staying true to the source material. Usually, the tale gracing the stage strays away from the secular. But the cast believes it adds something special and relevant to stay true to the text, now in 2018.

"It's about this notion of putting Christ back into Christmas," Peet said.

And it does just that from opening until close.

"The show opens with a prayer and closes with a prayer. I think it gives people hope," Bob Cratchit incarnate, Shane Partlow said.

This is the last weekend of shows at Gettysburg's Majestic Theatre. You can find ticket information on Totem Pole Playhouse's website.