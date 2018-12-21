× Dauphin County DA closes sexual misconduct investigation into former Rep. Nick Miccarelli; no charges filed

DAUPHIN COUNTY — The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office announced in a statement Friday that, at the request of the complainant, it is closing the sexual assault investigation into former Rep. Nick Miccarelli without filing charges.

The DA’s office said it is publicly announcing the closure because the investigation had been previously mentioned in media reports.

District Attorney Fran Chardo noted that both the complainant, a former Harrisburg political consultant who did not want to be publicly identified, and Miccarelli both cooperated in the investigation.

The complainant has moved on with her life and does not want to see Miccarelli again in any context, Chardo said.

At her request, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office has closed the investigation, and determined that its continuation is not in the public interest.

The case took a long time to investigate because of a large volume of digital evidence, some of which was not originally accessible, the DA’s Office said.