East Pennsboro Township man facing charges after choking, assaulting woman

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– An East Pennsboro Township man is facing charges after allegedly choking and assaulting a woman.

James Wilcox, 52, is facing strangulation, simple assault, and harassment charges for the incident.

On November 18 around 12:05 a.m., police were dispatched to a reported active domestic incident in the 1400 block of 3rd Street in East Pennsboro Township.

Upon arrival, the victim was found on the front porch of the home with numerous bloody injuries to her face.

She told police that Gordon had struck her several times in the face, and then choked her while she was on the ground.

The victim said Gordon made it difficult for her to breathe, and banged her head off the door.

Wilcox was arrested and is facing charges.