Ford recalling over 400,000 pickup trucks due to fire risk

Ford is recalling over 400,000 pickup trucks due to a fire risk.

According to a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, block heaters in the vehicles could cause a fire.

The recall covers 2017 – 19 gas and diesel Super Duty models and 2015 – 19 F-150s.

The F-150s were assembled between March 18, 2014 and November 17, 2018.

The Super Duty models were assembled between October 8, 2015 and November 17, 2018.

According to Forbes, the automaker blamed the problem on water and “corrosive contaminant intrusion into the block heater cable’s splice connector.”

Ford said it learned of a possible problem in October when it got three reports of underhood fires in Canada. It said it is not aware of any fires in the U.S. or any injuries related to the problem.