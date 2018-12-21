Getting your holiday cocktails ready with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- The holidays are right around the corner!
Accompanying the celebrations and time with family and friends may be a few drinks for all to enjoy.
Today, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen to show off a few cocktail recipes that could brighten your holiday.
Here are the recipes:
Berry Merry Holiday Cocktail
· 2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka
· 2 oz Chambord Liqueur
· 1 oz Caravella Limoncello
· 1 splash grenadine
· Club soda
Combine first four ingredients shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Top with club soda.
Pear & Thyme Fizz
· ¼ c Grand Marnier Liqueur
· 2 c apple juice
· 1 pear, very thinly sliced
· 12 sprigs fresh thyme, plus more for garnish
· 1-750 mL bottle Veuve Clicquot Champagne Brut
Combine first four ingredients in a large pitcher. Stir gently and chill for 2–4 hours. Divide mixture between six flutes, discarding thyme. Top each glass with Champagne. Garnish with a sprig of fresh thyme, if desired.
Cinnamon Maple Whiskey Sour
· 1 ½ oz Bulleit Bourbon
· 1 oz fresh lemon juice
· 1 Tbsp maple syrup
· 1 pinch ground cinnamon
Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.