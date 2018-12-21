Getting your holiday cocktails ready with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- The holidays are right around the corner!

Accompanying the celebrations and time with family and friends may be a few drinks for all to enjoy.

Today, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen to show off a few cocktail recipes that could brighten your holiday.

Here are the recipes:

Berry Merry Holiday Cocktail

· 2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

· 2 oz Chambord Liqueur

· 1 oz Caravella Limoncello

· 1 splash grenadine

· Club soda

Combine first four ingredients shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Top with club soda.

Pear & Thyme Fizz

· ¼ c Grand Marnier Liqueur

· 2 c apple juice

· 1 pear, very thinly sliced

· 12 sprigs fresh thyme, plus more for garnish

· 1-750 mL bottle Veuve Clicquot Champagne Brut

Combine first four ingredients in a large pitcher. Stir gently and chill for 2–4 hours. Divide mixture between six flutes, discarding thyme. Top each glass with Champagne. Garnish with a sprig of fresh thyme, if desired.

Cinnamon Maple Whiskey Sour

· 1 ½ oz Bulleit Bourbon

· 1 oz fresh lemon juice

· 1 Tbsp maple syrup

· 1 pinch ground cinnamon

Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.