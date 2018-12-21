Click here to sign up for our FOX43 Blood Drive on January 17

Getting your holiday cocktails ready with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Posted 8:05 AM, December 21, 2018, by , Updated at 10:19AM, December 21, 2018

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- The holidays are right around the corner!

Accompanying the celebrations and time with family and friends may be a few drinks for all to enjoy.

Today, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen to show off a few cocktail recipes that could brighten your holiday.

Holiday cocktail ideas for your get-togethers

Check them out on the video above.

Here are the recipes:

Holiday Cocktail Recipes:

Berry Merry Holiday Cocktail

·         2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

·         2 oz Chambord Liqueur

·         1 oz Caravella Limoncello

·         1 splash grenadine

·         Club soda

Combine first four ingredients shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Top with club soda.

 

Pear & Thyme Fizz

·         ¼ c Grand Marnier Liqueur

·         2 c apple juice

·         1 pear, very thinly sliced

·         12 sprigs fresh thyme, plus more for garnish

·         1-750 mL bottle Veuve Clicquot Champagne Brut

Combine first four ingredients in a large pitcher. Stir gently and chill for 2–4 hours. Divide mixture between six flutes, discarding thyme. Top each glass with Champagne. Garnish with a sprig of fresh thyme, if desired.

 

Cinnamon Maple Whiskey Sour

·         1 ½ oz Bulleit Bourbon

·         1 oz fresh lemon juice

·         1 Tbsp maple syrup

·         1 pinch ground cinnamon

Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.