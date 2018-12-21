× Harrisburg man arrested after robbing bank, police say

HARRISBURG — A 23-year-old Dauphin County man is facing robbery and theft charges after police say he robbed the PNC Bank on the 1300 block of Derry Street Thursday.

Jacob Cerro is in Dauphin County Prison after he was unable to post bail of $250,000, according to Harrisburg City Police.

Police say he entered the bank Thursday afternoon and ignored an employee who greeted him, raising the employee’s suspicions. The employee later told police she saw Cerro hand another teller a gray plastic bag, prompting the first employee to press the emergency call button.

The second employee said Cerro handed her a note that read “I’m armed. Give me all the money, no one gets hurt.”

The teller put $1,295 in the bag Cerro handed her and gave it to him. He then left the bank, according to police.

Witnesses at the bank provided a description of Cerro to police, as well as his direction of travel after he left the building. Police located Cerro on Thompson Street and detained him.

The stolen money was recovered, police say.