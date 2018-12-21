× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (December 21, 2018)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll tell you more about the impending prison release of Tina Brosius. Brosius shocked Pennsylvanians in the mid-90s when, as a teen, she gave birth to her daughter in a public toilet and then left the child to die. Brosius was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. After recommendations from the State Board of Pardons due to her behavior and rehabilitation, Governor Tom Wolf commuted her sentence, of which she has served 24 years. You can expect more on this story coming up First at Four.

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll get you ready for your weekend plans with the latest on weather and traffic. The holiday means we’ll see a marked increase in travel times, but we’re anticipating the wet weather of yesterday and today will dry out for the weekend. Expect more information, plus a Christmas day forecast, coming up First at Four!